Trump’s East Texas twin?

DAINGERFIELD, TX (KLTV) - There’s an old wives' tale that says every human being has a lookalike somewhere on the planet.
This seems to be true for President Donald Trump, whose “twin” was spotted in East Texas recently. A Twitter user called @realpolpatriot shared this video, which shows a man who really looks like the commander-in-chief, wearing a plaid shirt and a Navy cap.
The 903 area code is clearly seen on the window of the convenience store. Several commenters on the Twitter feed said that the man was in an Exxon station in Daingerfield.
Does anyone know who Trump’s lookalike is? We’d love to know! Send us a Facebook message or email us at webstaff@kltv.com.
