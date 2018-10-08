Tammy Moorer trial set to begin Monday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The trial for Tammy Moorer is set to begin Monday in Horry County with jury selection.
Moorer’s case will go on as scheduled after last week’s decision by the South Carolina Supreme Court not to try her with her husband, Sidney Moorer.
The couple is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis, who was last seen in December 2013.
Sidney Moorer's original trial for the kidnapping in June 2016 ended in a mistrial, and he's currently serving time for obstruction of justice in that case.
This will be the first time Tammy Moorer goes to trial for these charges.
