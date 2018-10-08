Rain chances increase, quick hitting Michael moves through Thursday

This is NOT another Florence. Michael will be a fast-moving, quick-hitting system as it moves through the Carolinas. While some periods of heavy rain are likely, it will not last very long. Based on the latest forecast track, two to four inches of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches. These rainfall amounts may lead to areas of street flooding and minor flash flooding, but widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time. There may be a small rise on area rivers following Michael.