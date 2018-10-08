Malaysian PM rallies for successor and former foe Anwar

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, sits next to Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP)