Investigators looking for truck stolen from Darlington County home

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.
According to a press release, the vehicle was taken from a home on Lamar Highway in the early-morning hours of Oct. 4.
The vehicle is a 2001 Ford F350 Super Duty white and gold dually with South Carolina license plate 8426MG, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
