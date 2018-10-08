Investigators looking for truck stolen from Darlington County home

Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen truck. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 8, 2018 at 5:45 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 5:45 AM

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.

According to a press release, the vehicle was taken from a home on Lamar Highway in the early-morning hours of Oct. 4.

The vehicle is a 2001 Ford F350 Super Duty white and gold dually with South Carolina license plate 8426MG, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

