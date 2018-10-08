Horry County School Board approves plan for missed days

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board has voted and passed a plan for how students will make up the 15 missed school days during Hurricane Florence.
According to their website, during the October 8 meeting Dr. Maxey recommended and the Board approved a make-up day plan for the 15 days missed from school due to Hurricane Florence and the historic flooding that followed the storm.
In the upcoming months, students will make up seven of the 15 days missed from school due to Hurricane Florence and the subsequent flooding events.
After three of the seven days have been made up, the Superintendent will then request the Board to waive three days. Following that action, the Board will request the State Board of Education to waive another three days. Provided that request is approved, the Board will then request the South Carolina General Assembly to waive two additional days.
The school board said that the first priority, especially out of concern for HCS high school students, is to make up as many lost instructional days as possible in the first semester of school utilizing the following schedule:
- Monday, October 8, 2018 (already made up)
- Wednesday, November 21, 2018
- Wednesday, December 19, 2018
- Thursday, December 20, 2018
- Wednesday, January 2, 2019
- Friday, January 18, 2019 (already a scheduled make-up day)
- Monday, February 18, 2019 (already a scheduled make-up day)
With these alterations to the student calendar, the first semester will now end on January 25, 2019, instead of January 17, 2019, for grading purposes. January 17, 2019, will now be a full day, and January 25, 2019, will be a half day.
This change in the semester’s ending date will provide more balance resulting in the first semester having 85 days and the second semester 87 days. At the present time, Spring Break will remain the same from April 15-22, 2019, and the last day of school will remain June 6, 2019.
