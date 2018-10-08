FIRST ALERT: Stray shower today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm temperatures and summer shower chances continue today and tomorrow. Then, later this week tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Michael causes heavy rain. The main impacts, based on the current track has storms with heavy rain and gusty winds moving in by Thursday.
High temperatures today remain warm in the 80s with humidity still lingering. By the weekend, cooler temperatures and clearer skies will likely be the case, all depending on the track of this tropical system.
