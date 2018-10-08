Family: 7-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills sister

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico family says a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 5-year-old sister Monday afternoon on South Holly Avenue.
The family said the boy got his grandfather’s gun that was left sitting near candy and accidentally shot his sister.
She was taken to VCU Medical Center where she died.
Neighbors said the grandfather, known as “Vick," was on his way home when he found out about the shooting.
Tristian Morgan lives down the street and played with the victim and her twin sister.
“It’s kind of hard for me to believe. I understand it’s an accident, but it’s still kind of hard for me to believe that this happened,” Morgan said.
Family members were home when the boy found the gun in a drawer.
Neighbors said the grandfather had been a victim of crime recently and had the gun close to try to protect his family - never knowing it would end like this.
"We’ve been upset all afternoon since we found out it happened,” Morgan said.
Police were called to the scene just before 12:30 p.m.
While an investigation is on-going, police are not looking for any suspects.
