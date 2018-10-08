Community coming together to say goodbye to Sgt. Terrence Carraway

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The community will come together Monday to honor and pay their respects to 52-year-old Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway.
Carraway lost his life in the line of duty during last week's shooting of seven law enforcement officers in Florence County.
Monday’s public viewing will take place at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive. The arena can hold up to 10,000 people and it's expected that a lot of community members and law enforcement from all over are expected to show up for the viewing and funeral of Carraway.
The public viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., and the funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Since the shooting last Wednesday, the outpouring of support shown over the past few days gives an idea of how much Sgt. Carraway was loved by the community.
Over 800 people attended a vigil that was held on Thursday night. On Sunday night, family members, close friends, the community and local leaders payed their respects and said their goodbyes at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Darlington, the church Carraway was actively involved in. Those planning on attending the service are encouraged to park in the Toys R’ Us parking lot or the GE parking lot once parking at the Florence Center is full.
