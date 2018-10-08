Close friend remembers man killed in shooting at RipTydz

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The man charged in the murder of an off-duty RipTydz Oceanfront Grille employee remains behind bars. 24-year-old Jakkari Brown appeared in court for the first time since the deadly shooting early Sunday morning.
During the hearing Monday afternoon, the judge did not set bond for Brown, who is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Roger Ramos.
Meanwhile, friends and family are still in shock as they begin to mourn the loss of someone near and dear to their hearts. Renessa Montcalm says it’s difficult to describe her emotions after the sudden loss of someone she considers family.
“It was pretty much just sitting there all night on the phone with everybody just waiting because we were really just praying that he wasn’t dead,” said Montcalm.
Montcalm first met Ramos when she moved to Myrtle Beach 7 years ago. The two immediately got along, and their friendship ultimately grew. She says his humor was contagious, and his personality likable.
“Very friendly, outgoing, funny. So funny, always making you smile if you’re sad or if you had a bad day....he was never really angry, very patient, would give you anything,” she said.
Their time together now cut short after Ramos was gunned down at RipTydz. Now left with just memories, Montcalm says she’s blessed to have spent time with him in the week leading up to his untimely death.
“He is definitely going to be missed," she said.
