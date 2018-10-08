Global stocks weighed down by China economy fears

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.9 percent at 12,000 while the CAC 40 in France fell 0.9 percent, too, to 5,310. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.6 percent lower at 7,272. U.S. stocks were poised to open lower too with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 0.3 percent. Trading on Wall Street is expected to be light as the federal government, bond markets and much of the country observe Columbus Day. However, light liquidity levels have the potential to accentuate moves one way or the other.