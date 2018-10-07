Neighbors welcome wounded officer home with open arms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A community is coming together Sunday to honor one of their neighbors injured during the mass shooting in Florence that killed Officer Terrence Carraway. Officer Travis Scott was showered with tokens of affection by his Highgate community Sunday as Scott returned home from the hospital.
The moments captured on Facebook live by viewer Mary Lechner show the officer seated as neighbiors express loving sentiments and offer kind words. Lechner, who organized the support, says the neighbors collected nearly $1,900 in donations for Scott and his family.
“Officer Travis Scott is a police officer but he’s not just a police officer,” Lechner said. “He’s our neighbor.”
Sgt. Terrence Carraway died in the shooting at a home in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence while a search warrant was being served. In addition to the Florence officers, three deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
Related story:
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.