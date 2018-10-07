Hwy 76 wreck in Florence County claims one person’s life

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A fatal three-vehicle wreck on Highway 76 has claimed the life of one person, according to the South Carolina Department of Highway Control.
The wreck happened around at 2:45 a.m. on U.S. Hwy 76 near Old Marion Hwy.
SCDHC says that the driver of a 2005 Honda hit a tractor-trailer head on and then hit a 2013 Chrysler. All of the drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The driver of the Honda was entrapped inside of the vehicle and died from the injuries they received.
The identity of the driver who was killed has not been released.
The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Highway Control.
