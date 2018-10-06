Man United sinks Newcastle 3-2 in thrilling comeback

Man United sinks Newcastle 3-2 in thrilling comeback
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his sides 3rd goal during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super)
October 6, 2018 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 2:36 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Three goals in the last 20 minutes by Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, and Alexis Sanchez earned Manchester United its first English Premier League win since the opening day as it rallied from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 in a thriller on Saturday.

With Jose Mourinho coming under increasing scrutiny because of poor results and frequent verbal attacks on his players, United produced a gutsy fightback at Old Trafford to relieve some of the pressure on its manager.

Newcastle, without a league win, was 2-0 up after 10 minutes thanks to Brazilian wing back Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto.

Mourinho reacted by bringing on Spain midfielder Juan Mata for center half Eric Bailly after 19 minutes, but the boos still rung around the ground at the interval.

United was a different team in the second half, and it came as no surprise when Mata curled in a free kick in the 70th minute.

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho reacts and gestures to his players during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho reacts and gestures to his players during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (AP)

Martial equalized five minutes later with a fierce low drive following an exchange of passes with Paul Pogba.

Substitute Sanchez then sent the crowd wild with delight when he headed in the winner in the 90th to end United's run of four games in all competitions without a victory.

___

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, left gestures to his players during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, left gestures to his players during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (AP)

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his sides 3rd goal during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his sides 3rd goal during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (AP)