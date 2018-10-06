Disaster recovery center opens in Lumberton for victims of Hurricane Florence

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology equipment, such as amplified phones and listening devices for people with hearing loss and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Video Remote Interpreting is available. In-person American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters are available by request by calling or texting 202-655-8824. (If possible, please allow 24 hours to schedule an interpreter). The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.