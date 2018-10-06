Californians weigh making egg-laying hens cage-free by 2022

"Most of the eggs sold in California come from birds confined in cages where it's hard for them to even move. They have to eat, sleep, defecate and lay eggs in the same small space every day for their entire life," said Josh Balk, vice president at the Humane Society of the United States. "Proposition 12 ensures that the pork sold in California, the veal sold in California and the eggs sold in the state come from (animals) not confined in cages."