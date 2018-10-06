Banksy artwork self-destructs just after $1.4 million sale

In this undated photo provided by Sotheby's the spray-painted canvas 'Girl with Balloon' by artist Banksy is pictured. Art prankster Banksy has struck again. A work by the elusive street artist self-destructed in front of startled auction-goers on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 moments after being sold for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million). In an Instagram post Saturday, Banksy claimed the dramatic artistic payoff had been years in the making. (Sotheby's/via AP)