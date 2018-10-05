Rosewood neighbors devastated by flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While some are still flooded in the Rosewood area of Socastee, others are finally able to get inside their homes.
Many homeowners were filled with emotions on Friday when they took the first look inside their houses.
“We just feel sorry for everybody,” said an emotional Donald Kight.
Donald and Trudy Kight have lived on Rosewood Drive for 34 years. They recently canceled their flood insurance because in over three decades, their home has never flooded.
“We had [our home] set up nice and it’s comfortable,” said Donald.
“Our son did all the work, the trim and everything. Made it special. Now we have to tear it up,” said his wife, Trudy.
Like many others, they did their best to try to keep the water out by lining their home with dozens of sand bags.
The couple said they were inside their home when it started to fill with water.
“We were sitting in the family room and we were watching the water outside, you know,” said Donald.
“All of a sudden our feet started getting wet and I started mopping and I filled six buckets of water and then I gave up. I said no, there’s no hope,” Trudy added.
Other neighbors in Rosewood have similar stories of devastation.
“It’s a lot of people. I didn’t realize how many people. All of the people out here have all their furniture and everything out on the street. So it’s a lot of people hurt,” said Trudy. “It’s going to take time.”
“Time is the thing now, time and effort,” agreed Donald.
