Q&A: Harvard's new president on challenges, ideals

A: If you look at the rest of the world, it's doubling down on investment in higher education. The rest of the world is trying to build institutions that will compete with or at least emulate ours. Now is not the time to be disinvesting in these great colleges and universities. People have gotten scared about the ever-rising cost of sending a kid to college. And I understand that. But what's also interesting is that the differential in lifetime earnings between a college and high school graduate has never been greater. There's a good case to be made, but I think we need to do a better job of explaining to the nation why this system is working and is worthy of public support.