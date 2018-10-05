Police look for suspects who carjacked Lyft driver in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a Lyft driver Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department, the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Ashley Manor Drive in the Longs area.
Three black men, described as approximately 5-foot-10 with medium builds, approached the 73-year-old male Lyft driver who was parked on the side of the road.
According to police, one of the men had a firearm and the stole the victim’s black 2014 Lincoln MKX, with South Carolina tag No. JMJ603.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.