Florence police looking for person who allegedly made comments about a “copycat” officer-involved shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking to identify a man who allegedly made threats to harm law enforcement in a “copycat” shooting like the one at Vintage Place on Oct. 3 where one police officer was killed and other law enforcement officers were injured.
According to a press release, the man in the photo was riding in the truck seen below. The passenger in that vehicle is wanted for questioning in reference to the alleged comments that were reportedly made on Oct. 4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.