FIRST ALERT: Tropical development possible in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical development is possible across the northern Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
A broad area of low pressure in the northern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity from Central America east-northeastward across the Western Caribbean to Hispaniola. Although strong winds aloft persist just to the north of the system, the upper-level environment is expected to be conducive enough to allow slow development over the next several days.
A tropical depression could form by late this weekend or early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico while the system moves northwestward to northward.
While many forecast models are indicating the chances of a tropical system developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico, the system will likely remain fairly week. Only marginally favorable conditions should keep the intensification of the developing system in check. If the system reaches tropical storm strength, it will be given the name ‘Michael.’
While the slowly organizing area is just drifting now, a motion to the northwest or north is likely by the early to middle part of next week. The developing system will likely come ashore somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast states during the latter half of next week, however, the precise location and strength is still very much in question.
While direct impacts across the Carolinas are unlikely, the developing system may help to bring tropical moisture into the Carolinas during the latter half of next week. This tropical moisture will likely result in periods of rain at times. It’s too soon to determine when or where any locally heavy rain may fall across the Carolinas. A clearer picture of the potential rainfall will likely develop by the end of this weekend into early next week.
