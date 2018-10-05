FIRST ALERT: Humid with a few showers at times this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend with pop up showers and a few storms at times.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by early Saturday morning.
During the day Saturday, a weak cold front will slip into the area from the north. The front will interact with the warmth and humidity to produce hit or miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Widespread heavy rain is not expected and some areas will stay dry. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with afternoon readings climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.
By Sunday, the front will dissipate and leave plenty of warmth and humidity in place. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible.
Better rain chances will likely develop late next week as tropical moisture returns to the region.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.