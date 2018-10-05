2 female Arizona Senate candidates on a Kavanaugh tightrope

When allegations against Kavanaugh first emerged last month, McSally was uncharacteristically quiet, only calling for investigations and respect for all sides. It took McSally until Tuesday -- 17 days after Christine Blasey Ford first publicly made her allegations -- to say she backed Kavanaugh, provided the FBI finds no new evidence against him. Sinema, an attorney, has also been typically controlled, notably declining to jump on the bandwagon of other Democrats calling for his rejection. That changed Thursday night, when she issued a statement criticizing Kavanaugh's temperament and contending he was "not truthful" in part of his testimony last week.