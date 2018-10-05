Crews investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are investigating after a home in the Little River area was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.
According to Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue, emergency crews responded to the incident at 11071 Highway 90 around 11:30 p.m. The first units on scene found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home, Fowler says.
Horry County police classified the fire as “suspicious." No one was injured in the incident.
