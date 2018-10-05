CBS hires firm to advise on $20m for #MeToo groups

FILE - This May 10, 2017, file photo, shows the CBS logo at their broadcast center in New York. CBS has hired the consulting firm Rally to help disperse $20 million to groups dedicated to supporting #MeToo and promoting workplace safety and equality for women. The announcement comes less than a month after the company parted ways with longtime CEO Les Moonves after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS expects to announce the recipients of the funds by Dec. 14. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)