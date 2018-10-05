Bond denied for suspect formally charged with murder in officer-involved shooting in SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities have formally charged 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins with murder and six counts of attempted murder in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in Florence County.
Hopkins is accused of killing Florence police officer Terrence Carraway and injuring six other law enforcement agents. At a hearing Friday afternoon, bond was denied for the suspect.
He was formally charged at 12 p.m. Friday with Carraway’s murder. He is currently in custody at a medical facility. Once released, he will be transported to the Richland County Detention Center, according to Richland Sheriff Leon Lott. The suspect will then be brought back to Florence County for a bond hearing.
In addition to the murder charge, Hopkins is accused of injuring the following officers:
- Officer Brian Hart of the Florence Police Department
- Officer Travis Scott of the Florence Police Department
- Officer Scott Williamson of the Florence Police Department
- Deputy Arie Davis of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Investigator Sarah Miller of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Investigator Farrrah Turner of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
Lott added the case started as a sexual assault investigation against 27-year-old Seth Hopkins. Deputies were going to interview him and had a search warrant.
Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, they were ambushed and shot, according to authorities.
Richland County picked up the criminal sexual assault case and have since arrested Seth Hopkins on second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Lott.
