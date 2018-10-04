Russia accused of hacking sports world over doping scandal

Wiggins' reputation and popularity took a hit when his medical records were published in September 2016 by Fancy Bear, a name allegedly used as an alias by the GRU posing as anti-drugs crusaders. The leaked documents revealed that Wiggins sought therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) — permission to take a banned drug for medical reasons — for injections of triamcinolone acetate before key races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, including the '12 Tour. He denied wrongdoing and said it was to prevent hay fever.