Philadelphia officer honors fallen Florence Sgt. with work of art

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Philadelphia police officer, more than 500 miles away from where Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florence took place, laid down his badge and picked up a paintbrush to honor his fallen brother.
“I actually started on Sergeant Carraway’s portrait at 3 a.m. today to try and get it posted by tonight,” said Jonny Castro, an officer with the Philadelphia Police Department.
Sgt. Terrence Carraway died from the injuries he sustained in a mass shooting in Florence County October 3 that sent 12 people, including seven officers, to the hospital.
Honoring the fallen is nothing new for Castro; he says that he has painted more than 300 portraits of officers, soldiers, K9s, firefighters, and other men and women who have paid the ultimate price.
“I think the story itself, and the fact these officers, even under fire were trying to save their brothers, is something that people shouldn’t overlook,” Castro said. “The bravery and courage that Sergeant Carraway showed were above and beyond anything I’ve heard of recently."
During the day you can find Castro either on the streets of Philadelphia or sketching suspect photos. At night, you'll find him in his home working on the portraits of the fallen officers.
“I do them for free for the officers' families and departments,” Castro said. "I will be mailing prints of his painting to the department in the coming days with a note to ensure his family receives them.”
Castro has a Facebook page called Jonny Castro Art where he posts the portraits he has painted. Thursday afternoon Castro laid down his brush and posted his latest work of art honoring Sergeant Terrence Carraway.
The post reads:
“Yesterday afternoon, Florence County Deputies arrived at a residence in Florence, South Carolina to serve a search warrant. A male inside ambushed the officers with a rifle from an elevated position and an aggressive field of fire. During the intense 2-hour firefight and standoff, several officers were shot, leaving them wounded and exposed. As other officers and deputies attempted to rescue their partners, they too were shot and pinned down. Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway heard the calls on his radio that several deputies were down and rushed to the scene to help. He was fatally shot as he ran through a barrage of gunfire to get to the wounded officers. An armored vehicle was brought in to provide cover and extract the wounded. In all, 7 officers were shot.
Sergeant Terrence Carraway was a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department and had a passion for trying to help young people in his community. He founded a mentoring program for disadvantaged youths. Terrence wanted to see the kids in impoverished areas have the opportunity to do things they normally might not have the chance to do. He was known as a gentle giant that had the ability to bring a sense of order and peacefulness to the most difficult of situations. Sergeant Carraway was 52 years old. "
Agencies from across the nation have come together to honor Carraway and the other officers that were shot or injured during the mass shooting.
