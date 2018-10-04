The Latest: Death toll tops 1,500

A woman is assisted on to an Indonesia Air Force cargo plane at the Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri airport to evacuate the earthquake and tsunami-damaged city of Palu, Central Sulawesi Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, unsure when they'll be able to rebuild and spending hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)