Florence community remembers ‘gentle giant’ Carraway

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Humility, humor, courage.
Those were just a few words Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela used to describe fallen Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday during a shooting within the city limits.
“He had the ability to bring a sense of order and peacefulness to the most difficult of situations,” Wukela said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. “That made him a great cop. That made him a great person.”
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said he and Carraway had been friends for over 30 years.
“He was the proverbial gentle giant, and I loved him,” Heidler said.
Wukela said the community’s emotions since Wednesday’s shooting have ranged from pain and anger to guilt.
“We as a city have spent the last 24 hours only half believing the stark reality of what has occurred,” Wukela said.
Carraway’s body was escorted from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to a Marion funeral home on Thursday. A large contingent of law enforcement officers made the trip to bring their fallen brother back to the Pee Dee.
In addition to Carraway, three other Florence police officers were injured in the shooting at a home in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road while a search warrant was being served. Two have since been released from the hospital and a third was said to be in serious but stable condition, Wukela said earlier Thursday.
Three deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were also hurt in the shooting, as was a civilian. Four additional people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.