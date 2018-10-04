FIRST ALERT: Unusually hot weather to continue Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably hot weather will continue into Friday before a few downpours arrive for the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and very mild with temperatures dropping to near 70 inland and into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand.
With such a mild start to the day, Friday afternoon temperatures will soar. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 80s to near 90 across the Grand Strand and into the lower 90s in the Pee Dee. With lingering humidity, the afternoon heat index will creep as high as 95° at times. While these temperatures are as much as 8° to 10° above normal, they fall way short of the record high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.
Friday night will once again be warm and rather muggy with temperatures settling into the lower 70s.
A weak cold front will approach the area from the north on Saturday. This front will interact with the high heat and humidity in place to produce a chance of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. A few heavier downpours are likely in some areas, but widespread heavy rain is not expected. Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s.
The cold front will dissipate across the region Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will cool slightly, but still remain above normal. Lingering humidity will provide the chance of a few showers from time to time.
More substantial rain chances are possible late next week as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico may start to stream into the region.
