FIRST ALERT: Unusually hot weather to continue Friday

With such a mild start to the day, Friday afternoon temperatures will soar. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 80s to near 90 across the Grand Strand and into the lower 90s in the Pee Dee. With lingering humidity, the afternoon heat index will creep as high as 95° at times. While these temperatures are as much as 8° to 10° above normal, they fall way short of the record high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.