Republicans find no misconduct in FBI’s Kavanaugh report; Democrats see incomplete probe

“Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer. Right? I had one beer. Well, you think it was... nope, it was one beer. Oh good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was that? I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know...I don’t know! What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember. And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful, incredible young kids. They destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people,” he said.