APNewsBreak: Another rare fish pulled back from extinction

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows Katie Creighton of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Brandon Albrecht, of Bio-West, a government contractor, holding two large razorback suckers collected from Lake Powell, a reservoir on the Colorado River. Razorback suckers are an endangered fish found only in the Colorado River and its tributaries. Federal officials said Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, the razorback sucker population is growing and that they will recommend that the fish be reclassified from endangered to threatened. (Travis Francis/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP) (AP)