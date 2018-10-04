Agencies come together to support fallen Florence officer, other officers injured in shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies from across the state are coming together to support a fallen Florence County officer and six others who injured in the line of duty during a Wednesday shooting.
According to a press release, Serve and Connect, with the support of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, the S.C. Police Chiefs Association and the S.C. Law Enforcement Assistance Program, have launched two GoFundMe accounts to provide immediate aid to the family of Florence Officer Terrence Carraway, who was killed in Wednesday’s shooting, as well the families of the other law enforcement officials who were injured.
A total of four Florence city officers and three Florence County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as five civilians, were shot at a home in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence while a search warrant was being served.
Carraway, 52, of Darlington, died in that shooting.
One of the GoFundMe accounts is a memorial fund for Officer Caraway’s family, and the second will provide aid to the injured officers and their families, the release stated. Approximately 100 of the funds will be donated to the officers and families.
To donate to The Terrence Carraway Memorial Fund, click here.
To donate to The Wounded Florence Officers Fund, click here.
