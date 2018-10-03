Some in Marion County begin clean up while many homes remain flooded

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Many people in the Brittons Neck/Gresham Community, one of the most devastated areas in Marion County, are finally able to assess the damage done by Hurricane Florence and begin restoring what’s left.
However, a few people’s homes in the area are still blocked by floodwaters.
Last Tuesday, the Piney Grove Baptist Church along Highway 378 was completely flooded with water covering the entire parking lot and levels up to the middle of the windows. This week, the water has receded. Tuesday, church members began cleaning up and clearing out for the second time in two years.
"Practically the same identical thing it was during Matthew 2016, just a little worse." longtime member, Edward Jones, said looking around at the damage.
Crews spent Tuesday gutting out the rooms and floors ruined by the flood. Jones said last time it cost at least $100,000 to rebuild after Matthew. This time it may be more.
"Everything has to be torn out," Jones said.
While other members share the same pain, members said they know other people in the community are hurting more.
"Our pastor, it's hurting him, it's hurting the members. Some people's houses covered. They have no insurance, nothing. They can't ever rebuild," Jones said.
"Some of them been out their home for a long time, some of them are going to rebuild and some are not going to rebuild,” church member, Wayne Todd, said.
Bunny Beeson and a few others who live further down Highway 378 from the church on Spur Court near the Little Pee Dee River are still unable to get in their homes.
Beeson said his yard still has 2 to 3 feet of water. He said in Matthew the water level got higher than the shower rod. This time it's at the ceiling's cross beams.
Beeson admits it is frustrating, but said things could be worse.
"I'm serious I'm worried about it, but you know really and truly everybody needs to get together and... we're here Thank God for that. How many that are not here... that's what I'm worried about," Beeson said.
As for the church members, just like they relied on faith to get the community through two years ago, they said this time is no different.
"Sad situation to see it the same it was a couple of years ago, but we'll get through,” Todd said. “We succeeded last time, we'll do it again."
"It's heartbreaking, pure heartbreaking,” Jones said. “Devastation has hit a second time, but with God's help we'll overcome it again."
Jones said currently they have service at a temporary location but hopes to be back in the building before Christmas.
