Francis Marion University’s PAC hosting gubernatorial debate

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Francis Marion University will host a South Carolina gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
According to a press release, the debate will be held at FMU’s Performing Arts Center. It is being hosted by the university’s political action committee (PAC).
Gov. Henry McMaster, the Republican nominee, and state Sen. James Smith, the Democratic nominee, will attend the hour-long debate. It is one of only two gubernatorial events that are a part of this year’s race, the release stated.
There is no admission charge for the event, but tickets are required. A limited number are available and can be picked up at the Performing Arts Center’s box office during regular hours, 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those interested in tickets can call (843) 661-4444 to reserve them, but they must be picked up in person. They will be limited to two per person.
