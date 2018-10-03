Conway Medical Center gets help from Arkansas hospital in aftermath of storm

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One medical center in Horry County is getting help from hundreds of miles away as the area continues to recover from flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Conway Medical Center shares a unique bond with a fellow hospital in Arkansas, and now that hospital is helping them get through a tough time.
The two share a similar name. That’s why CMC officials say people have often confused it with Conway Regional Medical Center based in Conway, Arkansas. A history of mix-ups of patients calling the wrong hospital and packages being sent to the wrong place have resulted in a friendly joke between the medical centers who now call themselves “sister” hospitals.
When Conway Regional Medical Center realized the impacts from Florence affecting CMC and its employees, they reached out to help.
“Having this hospital see us on the national news, reach out kinda saying ‘we’re family’, you know, the same name... so neat, the fact that they wanted to help having really no connection to us other than the name which is awesome," said Susan Scarce, assistant director of development for CMC.
The hospital has so far donated $5,000 towards CMC’s employee disaster relief fund, which is called the “TURTLE" fund or the Together U R Touching Lives of Employees.
Scarce says so far more than 31 employees have submitted an application to receive help from the fund. Anyone who wants to donate to the TURTLE fund online can click here.
