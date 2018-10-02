Police: Man wanted for aggravated assault in Indiana captured in Myrtle Beach

According to police, the officer eventually caught up with Emerson, took him to the ground and detained him. After arriving at the Myrtle Beach Jail, the suspect’s name and date of birth confirmed an arrest warrant out of Indiana for aggravated assault with full extradition. Police say the suspect said his name was “Scott Emerson” on scene. According to the report, the warrant stated Emerson uses the name as an alias. However, the suspect’s tattoo and physical descriptions reportedly matched the warrant from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (IN).