Police: Man wanted for aggravated assault in Indiana captured in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested Monday night after fleeing on foot from a Myrtle Beach police officer, according to a police report.
Online records show Presston Scott Emerson, 36, is charged with being a fugitive from justice, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
According to the report, an officer was on patrol near the 1400 block of South Kings Highway when a car pulled next to his patrol car to inform him that a man was passed out near a trash can. Police reportedly found Emerson sitting on the curb next to a business. While speaking to him, police say the suspect smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his speech. While the officer was running the suspect’s name through police databases, Emerson fled on foot eastbound on 15th Avenue South, the report says.
According to police, the officer eventually caught up with Emerson, took him to the ground and detained him. After arriving at the Myrtle Beach Jail, the suspect’s name and date of birth confirmed an arrest warrant out of Indiana for aggravated assault with full extradition. Police say the suspect said his name was “Scott Emerson” on scene. According to the report, the warrant stated Emerson uses the name as an alias. However, the suspect’s tattoo and physical descriptions reportedly matched the warrant from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (IN).
Emerson is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
