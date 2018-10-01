SC Supreme Court rejects motion for Sidney, Tammy Moorer to be tried together

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected a motion by Horry County prosecutors to have Sidney and Tammy Moorer tried together, according to court documents.
Both Sidney and Tammy Moorer are charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis, who was last seen in December 2013.
In a hearing last month, the state discussed why it would be best to try the Moorers at the same time, noting they face the same charges and the same witnesses would be called in both cases.
Sidney Moorer's original trial for kidnapping took place in June 2016, ending in a mistrial. He is currently serving time for obstruction of justice in the case.
Tammy Moorer has yet to be tried on her charges.
