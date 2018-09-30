Volunteers and Neighbors lend helping hand to flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Though the water is receding many residents are sitting under a cloud of uncertainty waiting to get back into their homes and assess the damage.
Saturday homeowners in Socastee took boats just to check on their homes that are sitting in five feet of water.
Despite the uncertainty, volunteers and neighbors across Horry County are lending a helping hand to those in their time of need.
“It’s difficult, I’m not quite sure how we’re going to adjust to now because the damage is so much more extensive,” said Renata Marcinkowska.
As you drove down Renata’s road sat a tent where volunteers with One Neighbor to Another served up hot meals.
“We’ve had so many people hugging us and crying on her shoulders, it makes such a difference,” said volunteer Ashley Todd.
Over at Forestbrook Middle School students, faculty and volunteers helped fill over 130 cars of those impacted by the storm, some their students.
“It’s been heartwarming, it’s wonderful to put supplies in the hands of those that need the supplies,” said Melissa Rutenberg, Principal at Forestbrook Middle School.
No matter how old or how young nearly everyone has been willing to lend a helping hand.
Kelly Kaminski has been working in disaster recovery for five years with Catholic Charities of South Carolina and said the outpour of support has been very uplifting.
“We look out for our neighbors and it’s great to be part of that,” said Kaminski.
Despite the uncertainty and long road to recovery Renata remains positive and hopeful her community will once again rebuild.
“There are people that lost everything, not just houses but hopes and dreams,” said Renata.
Resident said the hardest part is sitting around waiting for the water to reseed but appreciate everyone’s support.
Volunteers hope to continue serving as long as they can throughout this rebuilding process.
