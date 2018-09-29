Officials ask for help in proper sandbag disposal

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) — Georgetown County officials are asking the public to be responsible when disposing of sandbags in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
According to a Facebook post the ‘sand’ inside bags given out by public services actually contains more dirt than sand and should not be dumped onto the beach.
According to the post your best bet for proper disposal if the bag was touched by flooded waters is the landfill. Emptying the remnants and keeping the bag fro future use is also a preferred recommendation.