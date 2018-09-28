S.C. National Guard responds to drowning of two patients in HCSO transport van

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina National Guard has released a statement on the deaths of two mental health patients who drowned in a transport van driven through floodwaters by two Horry County Sheriff’s deputies.
“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the families of the two victims in this incident,” the statement from the SCNG began.
The response comes one day after Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said the two deputies were waved around a barricade by a National Guardsman.
“With any tragic event, especially one that involves loss of life, it is irresponsible and premature for any agency outside of the investigative authority to make public comments that are based on speculation,” the statement read in part. “Our State Law Enforcement Division has the lead for this investigation and we are working with them to ensure all of the facts are presented and documented.”
Thompson said during a news conference on Sept. 19, the day after the women drowned, that it appeared the deputies driving a county transport van on Sept. 18 had gone around a street barricade.
More than a week later, Thompson says he is now sure that this is what happened, but that they had permission to do so from a National Guardsman who was manning the barricade.
In its statement, officials with the SCNG said they will do everything to support SLED during the investigation.
“The purpose of a thorough investigation is to ensure all of the statements are not based on assumptions but on facts. We trust the work SLED performs and will respect their investigative processes,” according to the S.C. National Guard. “We have been in contact with SLED through the investigative process and are not aware of any wrong-doing by any member of the National Guard. We look forward to the full report when completed by SLED.”
The two victims, who were being transported by court order, are Windy Newton, 45, of Shalotte, N.C., and Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach.
Both drowned when the van was overtaken by water on U.S. 76 between Marion and Nichols.
