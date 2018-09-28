Identity of man pulled from pond on Lilac Road released

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man’s body was pulled from a pond on Lilac Road off S.C. 544 Friday, according to Horry County Police Department.
The victim has since been identified as 58-year-old William Doyle. According to the Horry County Coroner Doyle was pronounced dead after being pulled from the pond. Authorities say Doyle lived adjacent to the pond.
Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said this was first reported to be a vehicle in water, when crews arrived and it was actually swimmers in distress.
Fowler said the HCFR has some assets on the scene and more on the way. He added he did not know immediately if it was flood related.
