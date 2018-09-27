What To Do When A Hurricane Threatens Your Vacation

We live in the age of information, so it is easier than ever to stay informed about tropical storms and hurricanes. You might first hear about terrifying risks on your social media, so be sure to pay attention to where the posts are coming from. You want to stay informed through reliable sources. Some of the best sources on a national level include The Weather Channel, the National Weather Service, and NOAA. While all of those give you great information, you can usually get more targeted information by seeking local news outlets (like WMBF) in the area you’re planning your vacation. Local meteorologists live for researching and reporting the most accurate information in the event of disastrous weather. Some local news outlets have Smart TV apps that allow you to watch the local news just like you would at home, and if they don’t their website usually offers similar functionality. Local news outlets are also more likely than national outlets to have information related to if and when evacuations should start. Evacuations are normally issued within a few days to a week of landfall. If your vacation destination is at the point of issuing evacuations – DON’T COME!