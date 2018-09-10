Olivia Newton-John reveals third cancer diagnosis

(RNN) – Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John is battling cancer for a third time.
She told Seven Network Australia over the weekend that the latest cancer was discovered at the base of her spine in 2017.
Newton-John, who will turn 70 later this month, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. A new breast cancer was discovered in 2013, which had spread to her shoulder.
Facing cancer for a third time, the singer said she doesn’t allow herself to get scared, not too much anyway.
“No, I don’t go there. I would be lying if I said I never go there, there are moments, I am human, so if I allow myself to go there I could easily create that big fear,” Newton-John told Seven Network. “But my husband is always there to support me, and I will get over it, that’s my goal.”
Newton-John was one of the most successful vocalists of the 1970s, racking up country-pop and soft rock hits like “I Honestly Love You” and “Let Me Be There.” Both were Grammy winners.
In 1978, Newton-John moved into the pop mainstream as she starred in the movie musical “Grease” with John Travolta. The pair topped the charts with the soundtrack single “You’re the One That I Want.”
Newton-John parlayed her new sexy image into a string of hits in the late '70s and early '80s..
The biggest one came in 1981 with the release of “Physical.” The single spent 10 weeks at the top of the U.S. pop charts.
The four-time Grammy winner’s musical career never reached that level of success again.
In the succeeding years, she focused on her family, business, touring and charity works, many of them relating to cancer, according to Allmusic.com.
Newton-John released her memoir “Don’t Stop Believin’” this week.
