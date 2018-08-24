Police arrest fifth suspect in chase through Horry County after shootings

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have identified and arrested the fifth person wanted in connection with Wednesday’s chase that followed reported shootings in the Conway area.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 22-year-old Quashaun Cliffton Bromell was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.
The chase followed reported shootings near Hemingway Chapel Road in Conway and Juniper Bay Road in the county.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were advised there was a black or burgundy car in the area of Juniper Bay Road that was possibly connected to the shooting there.
When officers got to the area, a vehicle matching the description passed them on Dunn Shortcut Road heading toward El Bethel Road.
Police turned their cruiser around to catch up with the car, at which point the chase began on Dunn Shortcut Road, the report stated.
The chase eventually ended on Tracey Lane, in the area of Hucks Road and Highway 701 near Aynor. The two people in the front of the car got out and ran, while police detained three passengers in the backseats, according to the report.
Dog teams were called in to search for the two suspects who ran and police eventually caught one of them. He reportedly admitted to being in the car during the chase.
A massive search involving the HCPD, the Horry County Sheriff's Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Division was conducted to try and find the fifth suspect, but was unsuccessful.
Dispatch advised officers that a check of the vehicle revealed that it was stolen, the report stated. It was searched and officers allegedly found several types of ammunition, an empty pistol magazine and several cell phones.
The four other suspects - Trustin Di'Jontra Brown, Chrishawn Sanders, Julie Suba and Shaquille Kayson Blakeley - were each charged with conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more.
During a court appearance Friday afternoon, Suba and Brown were each given a $1,000 bond. Blakeley's bond was set at $2,500, while Sanders' was $3,500.
