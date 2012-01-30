Charges dropped against man in connection with reported 2012 stabbed at birthday party

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Charges have been dropped against a man who had been arrested in 2012 following a reported stabbing at a birthday party in the Myrtle Beach area.
Court records show that four counts of assault and battery against 26-year-old Ryan Powers McShea were dismissed, or nolle prosessed, in August 2018.
Records indicate the charges were to be expunged due to the dismissal.
Those since-dismissed charges stemmed from officers responding to a home along Innisbrook Court in the Myrtle Beach area in reference to a stabbing in January 2012, a report stated.
Once on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who said McShea and a group of people were celebrating a birthday. Eventually, a reported argument led to the stabbing and McShea’s arrest.
At the time, McShea was said to have been wanting to file a police report for assault and that he was in need of medical service.
